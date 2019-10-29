Services
McMullen Funeral Home - Harrisonburg
5784 Greenmount Road
Harrisonburg, VA 22802
(540) 833-2891
James Donald Temple

James Donald Temple Obituary
James Donald Temple

James Donald Temple, 90, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019 in Harrisonburg, VA.

Mr. Temple was born in Arizona, and was a son of the late Oscar Robert and Grace Anastasia Temple (née Balmes). In 1949 he married Vivian Janet Abney, who preceded him in death in 2011. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Kathleen Temple and Ted Grimsrud of Virginia, Paul Temple and Mary Temple (née Small) of New York, Ginny Temple and Dan Crapsi of Virginia, Michael Temple and Lisa Temple (née Murray) of Texas; 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren.

A devoted and generous family man, Mr. Temple loved God and was a loyal friend.

Private memorial services will be held in both Harrisonburg, Virginia, and Phoenix, Arizona. Online condolences may be shared at mcmullenfh.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019
