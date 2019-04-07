|
|
James (Jim) E. Knebel
Scottsdale - James (Jim) E. Knebel, born January 22, 1931, passed on March 11, 2019
He was a native of Arizona, growing up on a farm on Lincoln Drive with his parents, Robert and Francis, three brothers and three sisters. He attended Saint Mary's High School, and after graduation in 1950, he joined the Navy serving on the USS Black DD during the Korean War. He loved his home state of Arizona and when he returned home from the war, he met and married the love of his life, Thelma, and raised a family in Scottsdale. He worked for Arizona Drywall doing tape and texture for over 40 years, he was a hard working family man. After retirement they lived in Prescott for about six years before moving back to Phoenix to be closer to family. Some of his favorite things to do was reading, gardening (green thumb), watching sports on TV, Diamondback spring training games, going to his ship reunions to visit with his shipmates, and most of all spending time with his family. He was a gentle man with a soft heart who loved God, Arizona, family and animals. His service was held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on March 14, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Thelma, his sons James (Cindi), Frank (Michelle) and Ken (Charlotte) and his daughters Kathleen (David) and Ann (Milo). He was blessed with 7 grandsons, 5 granddaughters and 4 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Toni, son Bill and grandsons Markie and Cody.
He was one of the kindest, most gentle man you could ever meet and will be greatly missed by all who know him. We love you, always and forever.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 7, 2019