James E. Woulf Jr.
James E. Woulf Jr. passed away at home on July 5, 2020. "Jim" was born in Los Angeles, California on September 2, 1950. He was the youngest of three children born to Edward and Alice Woulf. Jim attended Serra High School in Gardena, California where he played football and basketball. Jim was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and served in the Presidential Honor Guard during the Nixon Administration. He was stationed at Fort Myer, Virginia.
Jim and his family moved to the Phoenix area in '92. He enjoyed the boat races, watching his favorite sport teams; the Dodgers, Lakers, and Cardinals, listening to the sounds of the Beach Boys, and spending time with friends and family.
Jim is survived by his wife Pat, children Toby (Melissa), Kyle (Sarah), Allison, DJ, his sister Patty, loving grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family, and countless friends. We will miss his loving smile but know that his spirit will always be with us.
Jim will be buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Soldiers Best Friend @ https://soldiersbestfriend.org/
