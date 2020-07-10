1/1
James E. Woulf Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E. Woulf Jr.

James E. Woulf Jr. passed away at home on July 5, 2020. "Jim" was born in Los Angeles, California on September 2, 1950. He was the youngest of three children born to Edward and Alice Woulf. Jim attended Serra High School in Gardena, California where he played football and basketball. Jim was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and served in the Presidential Honor Guard during the Nixon Administration. He was stationed at Fort Myer, Virginia.

Jim and his family moved to the Phoenix area in '92. He enjoyed the boat races, watching his favorite sport teams; the Dodgers, Lakers, and Cardinals, listening to the sounds of the Beach Boys, and spending time with friends and family.

Jim is survived by his wife Pat, children Toby (Melissa), Kyle (Sarah), Allison, DJ, his sister Patty, loving grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family, and countless friends. We will miss his loving smile but know that his spirit will always be with us.

Jim will be buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Soldiers Best Friend @ https://soldiersbestfriend.org/

Please include Jim Woulf in the notes section.

Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at

https://www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com/






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved