James Earl DesRochers
Pinetop, Arizona - James Earl DesRochers (Jim), born September 12, 1947, died in his home in Mesa, AZ at the age of 71, April 29,2019.
Jim leaves behind his wife Kristine (Kriss) Bernal DesRochers of 47 years; sister, Elaine DesRochers Landry of Show Low, AZ; brother Richard (Rick), wife Ashley and niece Lucy, of Brooklyn NY.
For full information please follow the link.
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/phoenix-az/james-desrochers-8268222
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 8, 2019