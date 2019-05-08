Services
Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
4310 East Southern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85042
(602) 437-0436
Resources
More Obituaries for James DesRochers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Earl DesRochers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Earl DesRochers Obituary
James Earl DesRochers

Pinetop, Arizona - James Earl DesRochers (Jim), born September 12, 1947, died in his home in Mesa, AZ at the age of 71, April 29,2019.

Jim leaves behind his wife Kristine (Kriss) Bernal DesRochers of 47 years; sister, Elaine DesRochers Landry of Show Low, AZ; brother Richard (Rick), wife Ashley and niece Lucy, of Brooklyn NY.

For full information please follow the link.

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/phoenix-az/james-desrochers-8268222
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
Download Now