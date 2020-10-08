James Earl Spellman
James Earl Spellman, 74, passed away surrounded by family on October 6, 2020. He was born to Joe and Rosemary Spellman in Phoenix, Arizona on March 7, 1946. He attended Camelback High School and and graduated from Arizona State University. Jim met his wife, Darlene, in college and they were married in 1968. He spent is working career at Safeway where he supervised the building of grocery stores across Arizona and New Mexico. He was a member of the Southwest Outdoor Club and loved backpacking the Superstitions, to the bottom of the Grand Canyon, kayaking on the Green River in Colorado, working on the Arizona Trail and spending time in the cabin he built in Alpine, Arizona. Jim is survived by his wife, son James II (Rebecca) and daughter Jennifer (Sean), his brother David (Marilyn), grandsons Christopher and Patrick, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. No formal services are planned at this time. Memorial Contributions in James' name may be made to the Arizona Trail Association or the Arizona Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
