James "Jimmy" Edward Craig



Phoenix - James "Jimmy" Edward Craig passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the age of 46, shortly after being diagnosed with Dermatomyositis. Jimmy will be lovingly remembered by Mindy, his wife and best friend of 15 years, his children Bianca Vasquez (Vince), George Rivera, and James "JT," and the family dog Bandit. Jimmy will also be deeply missed by his mother Dutch Carpenter, brother Chad Carpenter (Francesca), 3 nephews and 7 nieces, best friend Rudy Carrizosa, and grandparents Robert and Jane Coogan, Will Schmink, and Mary Frances Voight.



He was preceded in death by his father Wade Carpenter, grandmother Loretta Schmink, great grandmother Beatrice Deskins, and the family dog Midnite.



Jimmy was born in Safford, AZ and was raised in South Phoenix. He graduated from South Mtn. High School and is a Veteran of the US Navy. He worked as a Housing Inspector Specialist for Maricopa County.



Jimmy was the epitome of what it meant to be a husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He wanted only the best for his family and worked hard to provide. He enjoyed cooking, cleaning, and especially dancing! He was a very proud father and cherished every milestone his kids accomplished. His radiant smile would instantly light up any room; his gregarious personality would make strangers feel as though they were his friend for years. If you were to look up the word "loyalty" in the dictionary, Jimmy's picture is what you would find. He was always just one call away and there was nothing he could not fix nor do; Jimmy was considered a real life "Superman." If there is anything, he would want us to take away from his eventful life it would be: Live life to the fullest & cherish the little things. There is now a void that could never be filled.



Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 12:00 pm at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 4715 N Central Avenue, Phoenix. His burial will follow at Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please share or donate to the GoFundMe in memory of Jimmy: gf.me/u/t92rq9



Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com Published in The Arizona Republic on July 24, 2019