James Edward (Eddie) Jones passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019. He was born July 18,1926 in Coleman, Oklahoma. Shortly after he was one year old, his family moved to Chandler Arizona where he lived the remainder of his life. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and then built a career working for a telephone company for over 30 years. After his service in the Navy, he met and married Maxine Reynolds Jones. They were married for 65 wonderful years. He is survived by his loving wife Maxine, 2 children, Mitchell (and Louise) Jones and Renee (and Steve) Coombs, 10 grandchildren (1 deceased) and 40 great-grandchildren. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Eddie had a passion for the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He served many friends and family as an experienced guide and outdoorsman and taking his grandchildren on endless fishing trips. Eddie loved the White Mountains of Arizona and spent every summer with his wife Maxine in the small town of Nutrioso, Az. where their ten grandchildren and many great grandchildren would come and stay with them for the summer. Countless wonderful memories were made at the ranch in Nutrioso thanks to Grandpa Eddie and Grandma Maxine.
A viewing for Eddie Jones will be held at 8 am, Saturday, August 17, at the LDS church building, Willis and McQueen roads, with a family memorial service to follow at 9 am. A graveside memorial will follow later at the cemetery in Eager, Arizona. We welcome all who were touched by the life of Eddie to join us in honoring him.
