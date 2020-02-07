|
James Edward Kennedy
James Edward Kennedy of Lake Orion, MI, age 82, passed away on February 1, 2020. James is the beloved husband of Bonnie for 35 years; loving father of Cathy Turchan; grandfather of Ava Turchan; loving brother of the late Hope, Joan and Carol; and loving uncle of Denise Barrett and Bill (Leslie) Milne. Born in Detroit Michigan but after visiting family in Phoenix in the early 1960's he never left. He began his career in real estate selling new homes and progressed to general manager of major home building companies. He then formed a land brokerage company focusing on sales to developers and home builders. His creative nature and strong work ethic enabled him to build a resort from scratch called Silverwolf Chalets, outside the west entrance of Glacier National Park in Montana. James would talk to everyone he met and loved to make people laugh. He was a bit of a prankster with a wonderful sense of humor that all who knew him will miss dearly. Since he loved being on the water and boats he and Bonnie moved to Lake Orion Michigan for retirement. Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020