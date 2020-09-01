James Edward Monk



Passed away July 10, 2020. Marine Veteran.



James is survived by his Partner Linda West, Brothers Rick, Dave and Mike, Daughters Joann, Julie and Janine, ten Grandchildren and two Great Grandchildren.



Prior to retirement Jim owned Maricopa Glass and Remodel. His Band "Almost Country" played throughout the Valley for thirty years. Jim was an active member of Luke-Greenway American Legion Post #1. He served as Chaplain and Service Officer for the past five years.



Thanks to Abel Funeral Home for handling Cremation arrangements. Celebration of Life will be held Sunday. Sept. 6th at 11 am at Luke-Greenway American Legion Post 1, 364 North 7th Avenue.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store