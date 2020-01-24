|
James Edward Whitaker
Scottsdale - James Edward Whitaker, 92 of Scottsdale Arizona passed away with his family by his side on January 21, 2020. James was born in Bardwell Kentucky on November 20, 1927. James is survived by his wife of 67 years, Rita, and his three children James Edward Whitaker Jr. (Crystal) Catherine Whitaker Galle and Carolyn Whitaker (Warren Cohen). James has a beautiful legacy is his grandchildren: Nicholas Morrison (Nicola), Michelle Aristizabal MD (David), James Edward Whitaker III (Rebecca), Christopher Whitaker, Shane Whitaker, Stephen Whitaker, Aaron Whitaker, Amber Whitaker and Graham Cohen. His grandson Ryan Andrew Galle preceded him in death in 2007. He has a bonus grandchild in Ryan's sister Cari Galle Clifford. There are six great grandchildren and one on the way. Niamh Arama Morrison, Fiona Morrison, Elijah Morrison and Ethan Morrison. Arabelle Aristizabal and Andres Arizabal. James also leaves behind loving siblings, nieces and nephews, and many wonderful friends. James was a Veteran of two wars: World War Two and Korea and will be buried with full military honors. The family will have a wake and prayer service at Messinger Mortuary North, 8500 Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale Arizona on Monday January 27, 2020. Guests will be welcomed from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Franciscan Renewal Center 5802 E. Lincoln Drive Scottsdale Arizona. Burial to be at St. Francis Cemetery 2033 N. 48th Street, Phoenix AZ. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to The Franciscan Friars of the Holy Spirit to help with both Priest formation and their work with Native American Ministries. Donations can be made at www.becomethefire.faith or mailed to 5447 W. Pecos Road, Laveen, AZ 85339. James, known as" Whit" to most of his family and friends will be remembered for his beautiful bass voice and most enjoyed being both a Lector of the Word and in music ministry with the Casa Choir. James left his family a wonderful history and worked on his roots and genealogy for years and discovered so many additional family members. James was a wonderful host and loved to have parties and dinners in his home. Most people would say he was a storyteller, and he loved to sit and talk with his friends. He will be missed by all. James was a man among men.
