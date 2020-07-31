James Ellis Allinder



Scottsdale - James Ellis Allinder passed away in Scottsdale, Arizona on July 25, 2020 at the age of 82 years.



Jim was born in Phoenix, Arizona. He grew up in the small mining town of Superior, Arizona, and attended the University of Arizona where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. He enjoyed his career with General Dynamics in Pamona, California, which took him to Japan and Germany sparking an interest in world travel. He spent his last days under the excellent care of Hospice of the Valley of Scottsdale.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Rose Allinder, and his brother, Ben Allinder. He is survived by his sisters, Rose Allinder and Pat Craven; and by his niece, Virginia Ortega, and nephew, Tom Walters.



He will be interred at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Mesa during a private ceremony for family.









