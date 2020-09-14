1/1
James Eugene Taylor Sr.
James Eugene Taylor, Sr.

Phoenix - James Eugene Taylor, Sr. aged 83 of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on July 29th, 2020. Jim was born in Providence, Rhode Island on January 30, 1937. He was the 5th of 6 children of Richard E. and Elisabeth Taylor.

Jim died doing what he loved best… tinkering with a broken piece of equipment at his shop.

Jim is preceded in death by his much loved wife of 53 years Nancy Taylor who passed just four months earlier. He is survived by his 3 children, Jim Jr., Brenda, and Julie; eight grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be a Zoom meeting from Crossroads United Methodist Church, in Phoenix on Sunday, September 20th, 2020 at 2 p.m.

The service link is here-

https://dscumc.zoom.us/j/6717921650?pwd+UjZXRUg5ZGVEYUgyM#Y2QXBnZnkxUT09

Alternatively they can go to Zoom.us

1. Click on join meeting

2. Enter meeting ID #671 792 1650

3. Enter passcode 668402

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
