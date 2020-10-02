James F. CampbellScottsdale - Captain James F. Campbell died on September 24, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley due to cancer. Born April 30, 1931 in NYC to Patrick J. and Marie J. Campbell. Survived by his wife Jeannette (Jan) Stephenson Campbell of almost 26 years; daughter, Kerri Campbell; sons Jamie and Jay in Santa Barbara, CA and John and Barbara Campbell of Connecticut; stepson Robert and Carole Stephenson of Scottsdale, AZ; stepdaughter Janice and Rod Crawford of Eagle, Idaho; and granddaughter Lindsey Campbell of Ojai, CA.James graduated from Bishop Laughlin School in Brooklyn, NY and was entered into their Hall of Fame in 1949 as an undefeated Hand Ball Champion. He graduated in 1953 from Columbia University, NYC where James was on their 1951 winning Rowing Team.James received his first Captain title flying U.S. Navy stationed in Bermuda back to NY 1957. James joined American Airlines in 1959 in NY. He moved to Santa Barbara where he flew out of LAX then Dallas flying internationally. James retired from American Airlines in 1991 and moved to Munds Park. James and Jan joined Air Friends with Golf Group-sponsored by Qantas Airlines based in Sydney, Australia-it was golf around the world. Both he and Jan won First Couple in Northern Ireland and Golf, Travel and Bridge with Friends was the wonderful times for James.Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 10815 N. 84th St, Scottsdale on October 8th at 11 am. Burial will be held at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery.