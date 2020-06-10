James Francis Boyance
Cave Creek - James Francis Boyance, age 79 of Cave Creek passed away June 8, 2020. He was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to Frank and Mary Boyance. James enjoyed friends, family, and fishing. He was married to the love of his life, Karen for 38 years. They had many adventures together and enjoyed traveling. He was proud of his family, his military service, and his work. He was dedicated to volunteering in his community and church services. He will be missed by his children, Michael, Rebecca, and Scott; grandchildren, AJ, Bailee, and Kylie; and his brothers Dan and Chuck; as well as too many friends and family to mention. Jim loved life and always had a smile on his face. He was always a hard worker and loved his job. Still working at 79, having a hard time giving up his business, he had a loyal and great group of men working for him that became our family. He loved fishing and had a great time fishing with his brother Dan in Alaska and in Mexico with all the guys from work. He loved gathering the family together for dinner and good times. He loved to travel and experience what life had to offer. He always gave his time and love for anyone who needed him. God took a great man home with him, he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Due to gathering restrictions, a mass and memorial service will be held on a future date.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
