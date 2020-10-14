James Franklin, Jr.



Phoenix - The parents of James Franklin Jr. moved from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Phoenix, Arizona in 1928 to make a home for themselves. James Franklin, Jr., was born on July 26, 1931, in Phoenix, Arizona to James Franklin, Sr., and Lora Mae Carrethers. James grew up in Phoenix Arizona. He remembers working at a very early age. He graduated from Carver High School and went on to college. He took a detour to join the Marine Corps, serving honorably in the military for several years. He later continued his education, graduating from La Verne College with a degree in Social Services. He put his skills as a youth counsellor to work, serving the State of California for twenty years until retirement. However, his love for our community children brought him out of retirement to serve the Roosevelt School District as a substitute teacher for 15 years. James was passionate being a friend and visiting and helping all his friends — he demonstrated his love for all people. He loved reading — especially books of History. He liked to write and cook, but said he preferred to call it "experimenting with recipes: James passed away on October 7, 2020 at the age of 89. He leaves to cherish his memory his children: Children: son/Eric Franklin (wife/Therese) of Tkabuco Canyon, California and son/Brian Franklin (wife/Corey) of Gainesville, Florida and daughter/Maisha Morgan of Sacramento, California. His grandchildren — Ryan, Eava and Evan Franklin. Preceding him in death is his mother, father, and beloved sister Minnie Lou.









