James Franklin Clonts



Gilbert - James Franklin Clonts, 63, of Gilbert, AZ, passed away peacefully, Nov. 7th, 2020.



He was born on Oct. 20, 1957 in Casa Grande, AZ, to Franklin and Dixie Clonts. Jim was an ASU Sun Devil at heart. He also served in many church callings including Bishop and Temple Worker. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and PAPA.



Survived by his wife, LeeAnn, of 44 years, his children, Lorri Ireland (Jonathan Doane), Stacy West (Allen), Kyle Clonts-Berryman (Chris), Jessica Larsen (Wesley), daughter-in-law Tracy, 20 grandchildren and his two dogs, Sparki and Coach. Preceded in death by his parents and his son Matt.



Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21st, 2020.









