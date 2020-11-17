1/
James Franklin Clonts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Franklin Clonts

Gilbert - James Franklin Clonts, 63, of Gilbert, AZ, passed away peacefully, Nov. 7th, 2020.

He was born on Oct. 20, 1957 in Casa Grande, AZ, to Franklin and Dixie Clonts. Jim was an ASU Sun Devil at heart. He also served in many church callings including Bishop and Temple Worker. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and PAPA.

Survived by his wife, LeeAnn, of 44 years, his children, Lorri Ireland (Jonathan Doane), Stacy West (Allen), Kyle Clonts-Berryman (Chris), Jessica Larsen (Wesley), daughter-in-law Tracy, 20 grandchildren and his two dogs, Sparki and Coach. Preceded in death by his parents and his son Matt.

Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21st, 2020.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved