Services
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
James Franklin Rhoton Jr.


1928 - 2019
James Franklin Rhoton Jr. Obituary
James Franklin Rhoton, Jr.

- - James Franklin Rhoton, Jr. (Frank) age 91, passed away on June 24th surrounded by family. Frank was born May 9th, 1928 in Shumway Arizona and lived a long and full life.

Frank served 2 tours of duty in the Korean War in the Army, served 2.5 years as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was a barber, postal worker, and enjoyed serving in the Mesa Arizona Temple as a temple worker. Funeral Services will be held July 6th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2202 North 74th Street Scottsdale, AZ, with the viewing starting at 9 am and the services starting at 10 am. Burial will be held on Monday July 8th in Lakeside Arizona at 2 pm.

He is survived by his wife, Jessian Lee Rhoton, four children, and eight grandchildren.
Published in The Arizona Republic from July 3 to July 5, 2019
