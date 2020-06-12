James Gildersleeve



James Lee Gildersleeve (Jim), age 91, passed away early Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020. He died peacefully of natural causes with his daughter and daughter-in-law at his side. Jim was born in Sacramento, CA. on October 2, 1928. He lived there until joining the Army for two years between WWII and the Korean War, as a map-maker. After the Army, he attended Stanford University, studying Nuclear and Electrical Engineering. Upon graduation, he went to work for General Electric in San Jose CA., designing large mainframe computers and writing related programming. In 1962 General Electric transferred him to Phoenix AZ. Jim retired in 1983 from Honeywell, which had acquired the division where Jim worked.



Jim was married and widowed twice. His first marriage to Dagmar produced four children, son David, son Bryan (deceased), daughter, Karen and daughter Laura (deceased). After Dagmar's passing in 1971, he later married Cora, who brought three stepsons into the family, James Alan, Richard and David. Jim would play catch with the kids and took them on lengthy road trips, car and tent camping throughout Arizona and the western U.S.



Jim had a huge wooden workbench, where he spent many hours building desks for his children, doll houses, rabbit hutches and electronic devices. He passed along his knowledge and skills to his children, and is remembered as extremely detail-oriented in his work, and never passed up the opportunity to buy yet another new tool, or explore a new hardware store.



Jim and the family attended Bethany Presbyterian Church in west Phoenix, where he was actively involved as an Elder for many years. In addition to the children mentioned above, Jim is survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, many of whom remain in the greater Phoenix area. A Private celebration of his life will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020.



Bunker Family Funerals and Cremation is handling his cremation. Jim's ashes will be scattered amongst some of the great mountains of Arizona. In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to Friendship Village (Tempe) employee recognition fund. Thanks to Friendship Village for its compassionate memory and hospice care, as they made it easier to accept Jim's passing.









