Phoenix - James Gordon Stokey passed away on April 11th. He was 82 years old. He was born in Canton, Ohio on December 23, 1936 and was an Army veteran. He leaves behind his daughter Angela Anderson (Glenn), Gordon Stokey (Benita), Tyler Stokey, Tanner Stokey, Troy Stokey, Siobhon Carlton, sister Carol Stokey King, 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. There will be a gravesite service at: National Memorial Cemetery, 23029 Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, Arizona - At The Columbarium Wall on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 10:30 A.M.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 19, 2019