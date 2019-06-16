Resources
- - James H. Hastings, age 71, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 30, 2019, while visiting his daughter in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Born December 9, 1947 in Winnepeg, Manitoba to Donald Hastings and Isobel Carter. Married to Sharmain C. Mitchell on August 6, 1975 in Manitoba. He was retired and sold Real Estate part time.

Survived by his wife Sharmain, daughter Courtney, and a multitude of dear family and friends. His genuine loving spirit will be missed by all who knew him.

All whose lives Jamie enriched will be invited to a gathering in Arizona to be announced later in the fall.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 16, 2019
