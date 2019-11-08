Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
James H. Platner Obituary
James H. Platner

Miami, AZ - James H.(Jim) Platner, 67, of Miami, AZ passed away Nov. 2, 2019. He was born in Phoenix, AZ to James and Verna Platner.

He attended Monte Vista Elementary and Camelback High School and was active in the youth group at Aldersgate Methodist Church.

Jim had owned several small businesses and was most recently employed in the mining industry. He had been a volunteer with Central Arizona Mountain Rescue Assoc.

His first love was motorcycles, he was a long time member of The Arizona Trail Riders Club. He enjoyed back packing, traveling and creating metal art.

Jim is survived by his mother, Verna, life companion, Sue and his faithful dog, Bo. He was preceded in death by his father, James and sister, Joyce(JJ)

A Memorial Service will be held at Messinger Indian School Mortuary on Saturday, Nov. 16th at 1:00. Reception to follow at the Mortuary.

Condolences and memories may be shared at messingermortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
