|
|
James H. Shikany
Phoenix - If quiet strength and dignity is the measure of one's life then the extraordinary life of James Howard Shikany should be the example for us all.
Jim passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019 at the age of 94 with his wife, children, and many of his grandchildren at his side. Jim was born on May 28, 1925 in Casper, Wyoming - at that time a small, but booming oil town. Shortly after Jim's birth, his father, James N. Shikany, whose parents immigrated from Lebanon and homesteaded in North Dakota, joined the Nash Finch Company heading up the produce division. He along with Jim's mother Beatrice and his two brothers, Bud and Harold, and baby sister, Dorothy, moved from Casper to Butte, Montana, then to Aberdeen, South Dakota, then Cedar Rapids, Iowa and finally landed in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1933.
Jim attended Washburn High School in Minneapolis where he was a member of the National Honor Society and class president of his senior class. He was also the all-state quarterback for the football team and played on both the basketball and baseball teams as well. Upon graduation in May 1943, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps where he was trained in navigation, radar, and as a bombardier. The war ended just prior to his deployment.
Jim returned to Minneapolis where he met, fell in love, and married Virginia Johnson. He attended the University of Minnesota and graduated with honors in business administration. Jim worked for Gray Bar Electric for the next couple of years and then was offered a job by his brother-in-law who owned a hardware store in Salinas, CA. By that time, Jim and Virginia had two small boys, James Jr. and Peter, and one baby daughter, Mary. They packed up and moved to Salinas where they lived for 5 years during which time they had one more daughter, Catherine. In 1956, they moved to Phoenix, AZ where Jim enjoyed a 30-year career with Valley National Bank. Jim managed various bank branches in the Phoenix area and retired as a vice-president of the bank.
During these years, Jim and Virginia raised their 4 children and were very active in St. Gregory Catholic Church. In the early 1980's, Jim became involved in the prison ministry programs through the Criminal Justice System and for many years provided Catholic ministry at the prisons, sharing prayers and communion with the inmates.
In December 2004, Virginia passed away from cancer. Following her death, Jim had wonderful friends and family who surrounded him with love and support. One such close friend of both Jim and Virginia was Jolyn Twohig, a longtime friend from St. Francis parish in Phoenix. Jolyn had been a widow for over 20 years and raised five children herself. On April 2, 2005 Jim and Jolyn were married. They had a wonderful life together for these last 14 years. They enjoyed traveling together, loved going to the movies, reading, playing bridge, and spending time with their families and friends. Their summers were spent in the cool pines at their cabin in Pinewood where at least 2 or 3 days a week you could find Jim on the golf course.
Jim was always an excellent athlete and loved the challenge and camaraderie of golf. He won many club tournaments and always found a way to make everyone who played with him feel a little better - even as they lost to him. Jim was an avid and loyal fan of every Arizona sports team and never missed a grade school, high school, or club game that one of his 7 grandchildren or 18 great-grandchildren participated in. After moving to their apartment at the Beatitudes in Phoenix, Jim continued his active evolvement in competitive sports by joining the dart team. He continued to play even as his struggle with Alzheimer's advanced - still capturing high score honors just weeks before his passing.
Jim is survived by his wife Jolyn; his sister Dorothy Stark; his son Peter Shikany (Lisa Sette); daughters Mary O'Dowd (John), and Cathy Rowe; grandchildren Kelli, Andrea, Shaunna, Sarah, Mary Elizabeth, Ellen, and John Jr.; along with 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Jim was preceded in death by wife Virginia and son James; his brothers Bud and Harold. Jolyn came to their happy marriage with five children, Lynn, Joe, Kevin, Mary, and Michael who also added 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren to the extended family.
Jim's gentle spirit and great love for family and friends, along with his respect and genuine interest in everyone he met, is the perfect example of hope for the world we live in today. The twinkle in Jim's eye will be missed by all who knew him.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 2:00pm on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Beatitudes Campus Chapel, 1650 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix 85021.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 11, 2019