|
|
James H. Skaggs
Mesa - James H. Skaggs, 86, passed away peacefully at his home in Mesa, Arizona on November 15th with his family at his side.
Jim was born in Dallas Texas on July 3, 1933 and eventually moved to Frankfurt, Germany where he graduated from Frankfurt High School. He then returned to the United States and graduated from San Francisco State University with a degree in International Business. He married Donna Mae Hagens in 1956 and then joined the US Army the following year. Jim then spent six years with IBM as an Administrative Manager followed by 11 years at Harrah's and 7 years with Del Webb Corporation in various Human Resource Management positions. Jim served as National President for the Society for Human Resource Management and most recently served as State President for the Sons of the American Revolution.
Jim was passionate about traveling, sports, and volunteering. He was a lifelong learner that loved stopping at historical markers on road trips and reading historical books. He enjoyed spending his time with his church and served in the chaplaincy for the homeless.
Jim is preceded in death by his sister Jaclyn. He is survived by his wife Donna Mae, daughters Yvonne Angarola (Vince) and Jaclyn Fillerup (Jonathon), 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Service to be held on Saturday, November 23rd at 10:00 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church,2745 N. 32nd St.,Mesa, AZ. Luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in honor of James Skaggs to The Sons of The American Revolution: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E343554&id=7
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019