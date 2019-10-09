|
|
James (Jim) Herbert Johnston
Gilbert - James (Jim) Herbert Johnston, age 89, of Gilbert, Arizona, entered eternity in Heaven. He was born May 9, 1930 to Ruth and Edward Johnston, in Troy, Ohio. James is survived by his dear wife of 62 years, Virginia, and their sons Joseph (Cindy), Stephen (Cristy) and Paul (Sheryl). He is the proud grand parent of James (Nadya), William (Ashley), Annie (Michael), Mark (Lauren), Jacob and April and 4 great grand children Giuliana, Liam, Atticus and Reef.
James graduated from The University of Arizona after which he joined the United States Air Force. He served in Korea as a weatherman. Upon returning to the US he was stationed in Colorado Springs where he met the love of his life, Virginia. They were married in 1957. They spent most of their married life farming in the Higley area. His greatest joy was raising their family, which they are very proud of. James was very active in church and serving the Lord in many ways. James loved Jesus with all of his heart and we know for certain he is in the presence of his Savior.
A memorial for James is scheduled for October 26 at 11am at Trinity Christian Fellowship, 50 S McQueen Rd, Chandler 85225. In lieu of flowers a memoriam may be given to Trinity Christian Fellowship, PO Box 1478, Chandler, AZ 85244, which will support summer missions and youth camps.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 9 to Oct. 25, 2019