Chandler - Jim was born on August 25, 1933 in Buttonwillow, CA to Herbert and Viola Stone. He attended Franklin Grade School and Mesa High School graduating in 1952. In 1954 he began working at Air Research Mfg. Co. in Phoenix, starting out on the design board, then becoming a contract administrator in the overhaul shop and ending his 42 year career there in 1996 as a customer support administrator. In 1955 he married Mary Evelyn Keltner at Central Methodist Church in Phoenix. One son, Donald Allen was born nine years later in 1964.



Jim's two main passions in life were music and aviation. He was a soloist with the Orpheus Club in Phoenix and sang at St Matthew Methodist Church in Mesa for many years. Jim was also a member of several aviation organizations such as AOPA, EAA, Arizona Pilots Association, and both the local and National Antique Airplane Association.



Jim passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019 leaving his wife of 64 years, Mary; son, Don; and several cousins in Indiana. Services will be held on Monday, June 3 beginning with visitation at 10:00 AM, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM all at St. Matthew United Methodist Church, 2540 W Baseline Rd. Mesa, AZ 85202. Arrangements by Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery of Scottsdale, AZ.



