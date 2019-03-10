|
Rev. James Horace Mumme
Bakersfield - Rev. James Horace Mumme passed peacefully to Heavenly Glory on February 21, 2019 in Bakersfield, CA. Pastor Mumme, as he was known by his parishioners in Central Arizona's Evangelical Methodist churches, lived a remarkable life of service and devotion to community, country, faith and family.
Born in Quincy, IL and raised in Wapello, IA, Jim moved with his family to Phoenix, AZ in 1943, where he attended Phoenix Union High School. Upon graduation, he joined the Navy and served as a radio operator on the aircraft carrier USS Nassau in the South Pacific. When WWII ended, he returned to Phoenix where he met the love of his life, Vida Faye Robinson, at Garfield Methodist Church. They married in December 1947. Together they felt God's call and committed to pursuing a vocation centered on pastoral and missionary evangelism.
After graduating from ASU and working as a programmer with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, Jim was ordained in the Evangelical Methodist Church. He went on to pastor the First EMC in Phoenix and found Franklin Village Church. In 1956, he and Vida joined World Gospel Mission as missionaries in Bolivia with outreach to tribes who had never heard the Gospel. In 1961, they returned to Phoenix where Jim accepted a post as Coordinator of Mexican Missions for the EMC General Conference and later served as Director of World Missions.
In 1964, Jim started a new congregation in Toltec, AZ where he and his family would reside for most of his career. Over the next forty years, he founded three other Pinal County churches, the Estrella Community Church in Eloy, Indian Hills EMC, and Arizona City EMC, as well as the Eloi Bible Institute and other ministries.
To support his pastoral work, Jim took a position at Eloy Junior High School and later with Santa Cruz Valley Union High School teaching math and technology. He also became active in the Republican Party, chairing the Pinal County Republican Party from 1972-74 and 1978-80, and serving on the party's state executive committee in the 1970s, and later as chaplain. In 1970 and 1984, he ran unsuccessfully for state senator from Senate District No. 7.
Jim was a prolific writer contributing poems, essays and commentary to various publications. For nearly 30 years, he contributed a weekly religion column to local newspapers. An amateur archeologist, he enjoyed exploring the Sonoran Desert's history and archeology, contributing notes and observations to the Arizona State Museum on occasion.
Beloved by his family and an inspiration to those who knew him, James Mumme was preceded in death by his wife Vida and is survived by his sister, Ramona Flick, and his brother Lyndel Mumme, both of Phoenix, his children, Stephen Mumme, Lois McDougall, Deborah Scales, Philip Mumme, Teri Mumme, and Cheryl Rhodes, 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held March 23 at 2:00pm at Estrella Community Church in Eloy, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 10, 2019