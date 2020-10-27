James Hubert GiacominiPhoenix - James Hubert Giacomini, 99, died peacefully on October 24, 2020 at his Paradise Living Center residence. Jim was born on March 24, 1921 in Phoenix to Karl Joseph Giacomini and Anna Mary (New) Giacomini, both from Clinton, Missouri. Jim attended Phoenix Union High School and then served in the United States Army during World War II with numerous Pacific Theater and domestic assignments. His entire civilian career was with the former Valley National Bank where he retired in 1983. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lillian Otto Giacomini and second wife Christine Hewitt Giacomini. He leaves behind two step-children, Larry Hewitt of Seattle Washington and Sheryl Quesnel of Bonners Ferry, Idaho. He also leaves behind a sister-in-law, Alice Lalla of Grand Junction, CO and three generations of nieces and nephews. Everyone will remember Jim as a great guy who was always positive even during adversity. Jim would want to thank everyone for their kindness during his life. He had wonderful, supportive wives for 67 years and loving relatives and friends during his lifetime. His caregivers were especially beloved of him. Visitation will be held at Messinger Mortuary Scottsdale on Thursday, October 29 from 9-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers Jim would appreciate donations to either Phoenix Elks Lodge #335 or Sage Hospice & Palliative Care, Scottsdale, AZ.