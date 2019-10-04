Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels, Franciscan Renewal Center
5802 E. Lincoln Drive
Paradise Valley, AZ
Resources
1946 - 2019
Phoenix - In memory of James J. DeNoia, March 5, 1946 - September 6, 2019. Loving father, husband, brother and friend. Jim passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 from heart failure. He was 73 years old. Jim is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marilyn (nee Nafziger), his daughters, Jennifer DeNoia, Katie Dietterle (David), and Megan Clark (Trey), two grandsons, Braeden and Brody Dietterle, sister, Liz DiMaria (Fred), and many, many friends. Jim was a kind man with a big personality, and a big heart. He was funny, stubborn, larger than life, and generous, especially with his love for his family, friends and community. Jim gained fulfillment in his life helping others; from finding scholarships for his football players, volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul, or coaching his daughters' various sports teams; he was at his best giving of his time and love. Jim was a proud ASU alum and proud brother of SAE fraternity. He was a wonderful man who lived a good and generous life, and our hearts are breaking. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am, October 11, 2019 at Our Lady of the Angels, Franciscan Renewal Center. 5802 E. Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Arrangements by Messenger Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85251.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
