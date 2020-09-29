1/1
James J. Petrow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James J. Petrow

El Mirage - James J. Petrow 74, of El Mirage, AZ passed away on September 29th, 2020. James is the son of the late Edna and John Petrow.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio. James was a carpenter by trade. He served in the Seabees in the Navy during the Vietnam War.

James is survived by his wife, Linda (Bastian) Petrow of 36 years; Children-Donald (Donna), John (Missie), DeeAnn, Raymond (Ellen), KimberLee (Chaz) and Katrina. Grandchildren- James, Courtney, Nate, Jade, Joshua, Maurice, Marcel, Dylan, Lucas and Ethan. Siblings- John (Dorothy), Joseph (Debbie), Louise and Linda (Michael).

Predeceased by his brothers Jerry and Jeffrey.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date back in Ohio. At the family's request, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley Thunderbird PCU in memory of James.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Best Funeral Services, Inc.
9380 West Peoria Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345
(623) 486-1955
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Best Funeral Services, Inc. West Valley Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved