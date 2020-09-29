James J. Petrow



El Mirage - James J. Petrow 74, of El Mirage, AZ passed away on September 29th, 2020. James is the son of the late Edna and John Petrow.



Born in Cleveland, Ohio. James was a carpenter by trade. He served in the Seabees in the Navy during the Vietnam War.



James is survived by his wife, Linda (Bastian) Petrow of 36 years; Children-Donald (Donna), John (Missie), DeeAnn, Raymond (Ellen), KimberLee (Chaz) and Katrina. Grandchildren- James, Courtney, Nate, Jade, Joshua, Maurice, Marcel, Dylan, Lucas and Ethan. Siblings- John (Dorothy), Joseph (Debbie), Louise and Linda (Michael).



Predeceased by his brothers Jerry and Jeffrey.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date back in Ohio. At the family's request, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley Thunderbird PCU in memory of James.









