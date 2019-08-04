Services
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
11300 N 64th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona
23029 Cave Creek Rd.
Phoenix, AZ
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish
11300 N. 64th Street
Scottsdale, AZ
1942 - 2019
Mission Viejo - James J. Rauch passed away on July 20th, 2019 in Mission Viejo, California. Born on October 25th, 1942 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Clyde F. Rauch and Mary A. Rauch (Kelleher) and brother to five.

His Love is remembered and carried through his three precious children, James Rauch (Joy), Colleen Wagner, and Noelle McCormick.

Found through his most beloved, Peggy Rauch.

Forever borne through his eight grandchildren, T.J. Rauch, Shane McCormick, Shaylyn Rauch, Shelby Rauch-Ramirez (Spencer), Chase McCormick (Hannah), Whitney Wagner, Erik Wagner and Hunter Jade McCormick.

Please join us in celebrating and honoring the Life and Love of James J. Rauch.

Saturday, August 17th, 2019 @10:30am, Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish

11300 N. 64th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85254.

Reception to follow immediately.

Military burial services will be held on Friday, August 16th, 2019 at 10:00AM

National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona

23029 Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85024
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019
