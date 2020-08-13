James J. Special, "Jack"



Tempe - 82, passed away August 1st 2020 after a brief illness and complications from Covid-19. Jack was born in Buffalo, NY to Frank & Mary Special. Jack was an altar boy at St. Michael's for 4 years. A graduate of Bishop Fallon H.S. in 1955 where he excelled in baseball and basketball. A U.S. Army veteran serving from 1956-58.Jack married the love of his life Lillian Goff in Buffalo NY. They spent 56 amazing years together and hardly ever missed a Saturday "date" night together. Jack always said the most important thing to remember in life is "family". But to all who knew that he cared, you got a "how you doing Babe" from Jack.



He spent his last 30 years working (retired 2008) doing sales in the roofing industry, he made many great friendships,and a million and one stories to tell.



He really enjoyed golfing with buddies and he most loved his time spent with his Great Granddaughters Izabell & Layla. His knowledge of sports history was unbelievable and if you asked him the Buffalo Bills won 2 championships (AFL '64,'65). Go Bills. Have to mention his (our) love for Bocci Pizza, a must on every trip back to Buffalo and once in a while a "Special Delivery" to Tempe.



He is preceded in death by his Wife Lillian and Daughter Lisa. Parents Frank & Mary and older brother Phillip.He is survived by his Son Gregory, his Granddaughter Elizabeth and Great Granddaughters Izabell & Layla. Sisters Marian (Harold) DiMarco, Diane (Tony) Frisicaro and all his loving Cousins, Nieces and Nephews in the Special Family.To his second family the Goffs (in-laws) which there are many many of, he cherished and loved his time spent with all.



Due to the existing conditions there will be a celebration of Jack's life at a later date. Jack's ashes will be interred at the V.A. National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, along with his loves Lillian and Lisa. Columbarium F8 # B3 on 8/21.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store