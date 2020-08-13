1/1
James J. "Jack" Special
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James J. Special, "Jack"

Tempe - 82, passed away August 1st 2020 after a brief illness and complications from Covid-19. Jack was born in Buffalo, NY to Frank & Mary Special. Jack was an altar boy at St. Michael's for 4 years. A graduate of Bishop Fallon H.S. in 1955 where he excelled in baseball and basketball. A U.S. Army veteran serving from 1956-58.Jack married the love of his life Lillian Goff in Buffalo NY. They spent 56 amazing years together and hardly ever missed a Saturday "date" night together. Jack always said the most important thing to remember in life is "family". But to all who knew that he cared, you got a "how you doing Babe" from Jack.

He spent his last 30 years working (retired 2008) doing sales in the roofing industry, he made many great friendships,and a million and one stories to tell.

He really enjoyed golfing with buddies and he most loved his time spent with his Great Granddaughters Izabell & Layla. His knowledge of sports history was unbelievable and if you asked him the Buffalo Bills won 2 championships (AFL '64,'65). Go Bills. Have to mention his (our) love for Bocci Pizza, a must on every trip back to Buffalo and once in a while a "Special Delivery" to Tempe.

He is preceded in death by his Wife Lillian and Daughter Lisa. Parents Frank & Mary and older brother Phillip.He is survived by his Son Gregory, his Granddaughter Elizabeth and Great Granddaughters Izabell & Layla. Sisters Marian (Harold) DiMarco, Diane (Tony) Frisicaro and all his loving Cousins, Nieces and Nephews in the Special Family.To his second family the Goffs (in-laws) which there are many many of, he cherished and loved his time spent with all.

Due to the existing conditions there will be a celebration of Jack's life at a later date. Jack's ashes will be interred at the V.A. National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, along with his loves Lillian and Lisa. Columbarium F8 # B3 on 8/21.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved