Lt. Col. James (Jimmy) Jones, Jr.
Mesa - Lt. Col. James (Jimmy) Jones, Jr., USAF, Retired. Born 6/23/1943 in Atlanta, GA. Passed away at home 2/5/2020. He graduated from the University of Georgia where he was in the ROTC. From there he went on to serve 20 years in the USAF. He was active with the City of Mesa, Executive Director of the Lutheran/Banner Foundation & was also an active member of the Mesa Hohokams for 26 years. Survived by brother, Dr. William Jones (Nancy), LA, grandson, Cody Lewis, GA & loving partner, Junella Stone, Mesa, AZ.
Services Fri., 2/21, 10 A.M., Meldrum Mortuary, 52 N. Macdonald, Mesa, AZ , burial at 1:30 P.M. at the National Memorial Cemetery of AZ, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020