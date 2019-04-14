Services
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 939-8394
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
View Map
Paradise Valley - James Joseph Allen, 89 passed away on April 9, 2019. He was born on Flag Day, June 14, 1929 in Chicago, to the late Charles and Mary (Flynn) Allen. Jim served in the United States Air Force, then with the Arizona Air National Guard as a Chief Master Sergeant. He married the love of his life Patsy Ann Jarrell on June 7, 1952; they shared 64 years of marriage. Jim is survived by three children Joanne, Stephen (Gigi) & Thomas (Carmen), four grandchildren, Ashley Allen, Jessica Cramer, Ryan Allen, Stephanie (Adam) Mannon and three great grandchildren Isabella, Beau & Grace. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by three siblings Rosemary, Betty & Richard. Family and friends are invited to a viewing on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 9-10AM at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale. Funeral services will begin at 10AM. Burial with full military honors will follow at West Resthaven Park Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 14, 2019
