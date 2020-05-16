James Kovacs
Phoenix - James "Jim" Kovacs, 70, died on May 8, 2020. Jim was born in Linz, Austria on February 7, 1950 to Theresia and Jakob Kovacs. The family immigrated and settled in Chicago, IL in 1956. Jim, his wife Laura, and two children moved to Phoenix in 1981. He worked his entire career as an elevator technician; but was also known as the "Husband for Rent" handyman who could fix and repair anything, as well as create one-of-a-kind pieces. His sense of humor and stories will be deeply missed by his family, and many dear friends and neighbors.
Survivors include his son, Scott Kovacs; daughter, Kassandra (Joseph Burnside); grandson, Joey Burnside; sister Barbara (George Seperich); and nephew, Ilya Seperich; as well as Emily Carpenter; and Laura Kovacs.
Information about memorial gifts and a celebration of life is forthcoming. Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 16 to May 19, 2020.