James L. Castle was born and raised in Phoenix, AZ and passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Castle (Simmons) and their son, James A. Castle. James is survived by his two daughters, Margaret E. Rosenkrans (John), sister Catherine Estep, 1 granddaughter, Constance Bentler (Craig), 3 great granddaughters and 2 great-greatgrandchildren. He is also survived by his 5 siblings, Rosemarie Clayton, Dorothy Peterson, Barbara Doll, Francie Riley and brother John Castle (Judy). James lettered in most sports in high school and graduated from Saint Mary's High School in Phx. He attended Arizona State University in Tempe. He worked in sales for most of his life and enjoyed building things and in the outdoors fishing and hunting. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. with Rosary prayers at 10:00 a.m. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd., Phx. Interment to follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
