James L. Danielson
Phoenix - James L. Danielson left this earth on March 18th, 2019. He was born on January 28th, 1947 in Phoenix, Arizona where he lived the majority of his lifetime. He was preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Erma Danielson. Jim is survived by his three younger brothers Jerry, John, Joe and their families.
After graduating from Cortez High School, Jim joined the military where he served in the Marines and was stationed out of Camp Pendleton in San Diego, California. It was the military that gave Jim the foundation for his future educational and professional interests. He was a computer programmer by trade but computers were also a hobby for him. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Northern Arizona University.
It was at the university where Jim would meet the woman who would become his wife of 46 years. Jean and Jim were married at Trinity United Methodist Church in Phoenix, Arizona and had two children Julie and Jason. Jim was active in his kids' lives and spent many evenings on the baseball fields where he served as President of the Village Meadows Little League. Jim was also an Assistant Scoutmaster with the Boy Scouts of America. Jim had a love of the ocean. He was an avid scuba diver and dove in places like Mexico and the Turks and Caicos. Jim was a member of Sunrise United Methodist Church for over 30 years.
Jim was a family man who was dedicated to his wife and children. He believed in building strong friendships with people from childhood, college, work, and church. Jim viewed these relationships as an extension of his family. All who knew him will miss his sense of humor and famous hugs.
Services will be held at Sunrise United Methodist Church on April 13th at 11am.
Sunrise is located at 19234 N. 7th Ave in Phoenix, Arizona.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund in his name has been established at Sunrise United Methodist Church.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 10, 2019