James L. Mahrt
On Tuesday, January 28, 2020 James L. Mahrt, a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed peacefully in his sleep at the age of 82.
James was born on May 12, 1937 in Correctionville, Iowa. He attended Bob Jones University where he received his undergraduate degree then furthered his studies at Michigan State University to earn his master's degree in Education. In his many years of work in the Education field he developed programs that influenced local schools and University programs.
James had a love for golf, reading history and mysteries, was a huge World War 2 buff and enjoyed watching his Grandchildren participate in their various activities.
James is survived by his wife, Carol Mahrt and children Kim, Elizabeth, Christopher, Kelli and Nicole; grandchildren, Olivia, Lindsey, Jenna, Zachary, Joe, McKenzie, Jourdan, Lucas, William, Anna and Jack; his sister Marge and brother Don.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020