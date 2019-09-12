|
James L. Morrow (Tex) Sept. 15, 1963- Aug. 31, 2019. Tex was called home on Saturday August 31st, 2019 at 5:00 am while surrounded by his loved ones at his residence in Tempe, Arizona. He was a member of the Illinois Army National Guard for many years and was honorably discharged. Tex met his wife, Lisa Morrow in Springfield, Illinois. They met in 2008 and were married in 2009 and were by each others side when they moved from Illinois to Arizona in 2014.Tex worked at the Mattress Firm for 8 years in Illinois and became an area manager in Arizona. He was well liked by the employees and also coworkers that he worked around. Tex was a very active member at Chandler Bible Church leading Men's Ministry and often gracing the church by singing and playing his guitar. Tex enjoyed karaoke and loved spending time with family and friends. He often inspired many of his friends and family with his positive attitude. He is survived by his loving wife Lisa Morrow (of Tempe, AZ), parents Don and Della Morrow (of Sherman, TX), son William Morrow (of Sherman, TX), son Alan Morrow (of Springfield, IL), step-son Chris Basler (of Springfield, IL), brother Keith Morrow (of Sherman, TX), sister Victoria Tucker (of Denver, CO), Mother-in-law Sandra Scott (of Tempe, AZ), brother-in-law Chad Basler (of Tempe, AZ) and many cousins, aunts and uncles. A Memorial will be held at Chandler Bible Church 1200 N. Price Rd. Chandler, AZ 85226 on Sunday September 15, 2019 at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted by the family.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 12, 2019