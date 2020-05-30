James Lee KvammePeoria - James Lee Kvamme passed away on May 20th, 2020. He was a retired pilot. He was also a member of the Community Church of Grace Lutheran Church in Peoria, Arizona. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie and sister, Bernadine Armstrong, who lives in Pennsylvania and is married to Retired Major General Charles Armstrong. He is also survived by his daughters (by a previous marriage to Janet Elaine Kvamme), Anne Ball and Cheryl Sitko, both of Peoria Arizona. Anne Ball was married to David Ball (deceased) and they have daughter, Brittany Anderson and son Bobby. Granddaughter, Brittany married Ryan Anderson and they have Jim's great grandchildren, Reed and Brooklyn. Cheryl Sitko is married to Gregg Sitko and they have two wonderful boys, Jacob (Jake) and Kyle. Step-son, Russell Mickelson is married to Michelle and they have four boys, Jaden, Fisher, Trey and Cole and live in Heber, Utah. His parents were Bernard Kvamme and Clara Monger Kvamme. Both are deceased. His funeral will be at Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary at 9:00 on Wednesday, May 27th.