James Lingle
Gilbert - James William Lingle passed away on May 16, 2020. He was 90 years old. Born in Detroit, Michigan, July 19, 1929, he is survived by his wife of 37 years, Alvina

(McIntosh) Lingle. He is also survived by 8 children, Judi, Eric, John, Joe, Jerome, June, Matt and stepson Brian. 14 grandchildren, Jerome Jr, Heather, Brook, Jeffrey, Brett, Paige, Jacqueline, Leo, Jazmine, Jacquanette, Sydney, Savannah, Sam, Erica and 10 great-grandchildren, two brothers and a sister. He served 21 years in the Air Force, worked in the computer industry, taught college classes in the evening in computer hardware and later spent time helping Home Depot sell tools, most of which ended up in his garage. He was also very active in The Dons of Arizona, an old civic organization dedicated to preserving the legend and lore of the Southwest. He will be greatly missed by everyone. We love you!






Published in The Arizona Republic from May 18 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
