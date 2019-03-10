|
James (Jim) Lorenzo Kieffer, Jr.
Phoenix - James (Jim) Lorenzo Kieffer, Jr. died peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on February 26, 2019 at the age of 70. A native Arizonan, he was born November 15, 1948 in Phoenix to Jeannette and Jim Kieffer, Sr.
Jim lived a life of service to others as an educator and humanitarian. He made the decision to become a teacher while serving in the Navy during the Vietnam war. Standing on the deck of the Oriskany aircraft carrier, he decided that preparing students to be informed citizens could be a way to avoid unnecessary wars. He began by teaching U.S. government, economics, and history at Sunnyslope High School for nine years. Known for being innovative in the classroom, Jim created simulations where students would take on the roles of legislators. Called to higher leadership, he served as dean of students at Sunnyslope and assistant principal at Cortez High. He went on to be principal at Glendale High, a job that he called the most important position he ever had in shaping the culture and mission of a school. Even as an administrator, he continued classroom teaching at least once a day, to stay connected to students and to understand teachers' daily challenges. His influence grew wider when he became Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction at the Glendale Union High School District (GUHSD) office, driving the mission that all students can learn. He became superintendent in 1995 and served for 7 years. He led the district while it was recognized as one of the most innovative in the nation and served as a model across the country. He was Arizona Superintendent of the Year in 1999 and the Matt O. Hanhila Inspirational Educator of the Year in 2002. He retired in 2002, having served nearly 30 years at GUHSD, in roles from student teacher to superintendent, leaving a legacy of innovative leadership and respect for all learners. He is widely remembered by colleagues and students, many of whom credit him as a mentor and role model.
In retirement, Jim's devotion to service only increased and diversified. He served as interim superintendent in rural school districts from Tuba city to Tonopah and continued teaching Arizona and U.S. Government at Glendale Community College, and elsewhere, for over 20 years. A true Arizonan at heart, he always reminded folks that February 14 was Arizona statehood day, adding how lovely it was that people gave each other flowers to celebrate it.
Jim's service to the local community expanded far beyond the school grounds. Through his 32 years in Glendale Rotary, he led a variety of charitable efforts. After building homes for the poor in Mobile, AL, Los Angeles, CA and Surprise, AZ, he established a twice-yearly tradition of building homes in Rocky Point, Mexico that has so far provided 14 families a roof over their heads. While no master carpenter, Jim loved seeing the smiles on the matriarch's face and calling the little girls "la princesa". His service to the Salvation Army included yearly ringing of the bell with his three sons and their families on Christmas Eve morning, a tradition to which he added his sons juggling and wearing costumes to entertain the donors. Salvation Army awarded him the Others award this year to commemorate his years of service. His legacy of giving is continuing to this very day at the Jim Kieffer Community Chili Cookoff at Gila River Arena, a charity event he originated in 2017 that has since been named in his honor.
Jim accompanied 13 medical missions to remote locations in Guatemala, India, Uganda, Peru, Ukraine, Nicaragua, Mexico, and the Philippine Islands where he helped distribute glasses to those without access to basic services. He loved to tell the story of a boy who could finally join his friends on the soccer field now that he could see the ball, only to break his new glasses and have to shyly ask for another pair, or of the faithful grandmother who could once again read her prayer book.
Well known for his love of boats, Jim was "Captain Jim" to many in his life. Some of his sons' favorite memories are of family boat trips, from their deep-v motor boat, with lawn-chair seating and no guarantee of starting, to their 16-foot catamaran, which always seemed to be capsizing. His family's Annual New Year's day football game (aka KiefferBowl) started in 1972 and has been played with whimsy and camaraderie ever since. In his final month, friends and family joined Captain Jim on a series of adventures, including four final boat rides, complete with sailors' and pirates' hats, fried chicken, and lots of laughter. Those who loved him will be comforted to know that Jim's sense of humor was strong until the end and will be forever missed and forever remembered.
Jim is survived by his partner Cristi, brothers Bill (Maureen), Dan (Gail), and Dave (Chris), sons Mathew (Doris), Michael (Elvedin), and Patrick (Barbara), former wife Pam, nephews Joe, Terry, and Tim, and grandchildren Hannah, Jack, and Hamza. Jim wanted to say "In lieu of flowers, please identify 5 friends outside your immediate family, hug them and tell you that you love them. After 7 days, if you fail to do so, you will have broken the chain (and you'll have to reach out to 10)."
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 10, 2019