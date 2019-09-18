|
|
James Lynn Rideout
Peoria - James Lynn Rideout, beloved husband and father, 92, of Peoria, Arizona, died peacefully, Thursday, September 12, 2019. James was born in Toledo, Ohio, February 25, 1927, a son of Carl and Enola (Fork) Rideout. He moved to New Jersey with his family when he was ten, and resided there until he retired in 1990, when he and his wife Marylu moved to Arizona. James was a graduate of Caldwell High School and Stevens Institute of Technology where he earned an M.E. in Mechanical Engineering in 1950. He served in the United States Navy during the second World War. James began his career as a mechanical engineer in 1950 Precision Markings Company. He later worked at Screen Products Corporation for 10 years. In 1963 he went to work at Panelgraphic, and finished his career at Bronner Manufacturing in East Hanover, NJ. While at Bronner, he worked on many projects, including several transatlantic cable systems in support of Bell Labs, as well as guidance system parts for satellites and the Apollo program. James was a lover of the outdoors all his life, and instilled that love into many around him. In addition to numerous hikes with his family, he was involved for many years with the Boy Scouts. Later James and Marylu became avid whitewater canoeists, participating and leading many trips with the Appalachian Mountain Club. In Arizona, James was a longtime member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Surprise and the camping group Phoenix Phun Finders. His wife Marylu often said that James promised her thrills and adventures if she married him, and he delivered on that promise. He leaves his wife of sixty-seven years, Marylu G. (Fisher) Rideout; four children, Catherine Ryan and her husband James of Palestine, TX; Paul Rideout and his wife Tina of Peoria, AZ; William Rideout and his wife Cheryl of Townsend, MA; and Charles Rideout and his wife Jacqueline Allen of Happy Jack, AZ; seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and a brother James Reichardt and his wife Karen of Rancho Mirage, CA. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Donald Rideout of Glen Ridge, NJ. Please visit www.heritagefuneralchapels.com to share memories.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 18, 2019