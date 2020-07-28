James M. Donahue
Peoria - James (Jim) Michael Donahue, 65, passed away peacefully in his home on July 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife Colleen, mother Gloria, and daughters Crystal, Tracey, and Lauren. He was a loving son, husband, father, and "Papa" to his four grandchildren whom he loved with all his heart. Jim enjoyed family gatherings, trying new cooking techniques and recipes, and NHRA drag racing. He was a good friend and always willing to take in anyone for a holiday who had nowhere else to go. His favorite holiday was Christmas and enjoyed spoiling his children and grandchildren any chance he could get. He will be greatly missed but his memory will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM until time of service, 3:00 PM at Heritage Arrowhead Funeral Center, 7545 West Rose Garden Lane, Glendale, AZ 85308. Services by Heritage Arrowhead Funeral Center (623) 362-3255 www.heritagefuneralchapels.com