James M. Donahue
James M. Donahue

Peoria - James (Jim) Michael Donahue, 65, passed away peacefully in his home on July 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife Colleen, mother Gloria, and daughters Crystal, Tracey, and Lauren. He was a loving son, husband, father, and "Papa" to his four grandchildren whom he loved with all his heart. Jim enjoyed family gatherings, trying new cooking techniques and recipes, and NHRA drag racing. He was a good friend and always willing to take in anyone for a holiday who had nowhere else to go. His favorite holiday was Christmas and enjoyed spoiling his children and grandchildren any chance he could get. He will be greatly missed but his memory will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM until time of service, 3:00 PM at Heritage Arrowhead Funeral Center, 7545 West Rose Garden Lane, Glendale, AZ 85308. Services by Heritage Arrowhead Funeral Center (623) 362-3255 www.heritagefuneralchapels.com




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Heritage Arrowhead Funeral Center
JUL
31
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Heritage Arrowhead Funeral Center
JUL
31
Service
03:00 PM
Heritage Arrowhead Funeral Center
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Arrowhead Funeral Center
7545 W. Rose Garden Lane
Glendale, AZ 85308
623-362-3255
