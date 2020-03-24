Resources
More Obituaries for James Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Maurice Graham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Maurice Graham Obituary
James Maurice Graham

Phoenix - James Maurice Graham, age 77, passed away, in Phoenix, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 following a long illness. He grew up in Percival, Iowa. He is preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Lucy Graham. He is survived by his wife Norma, son Patrick (Joy), daughter Lisa, sister Kathy, brother George (Jodie), four grandchildren: Conley, Josh, Riley, and Emily, and many nieces and nephews. He was a United States Air Force Veteran Services will be held at a later date. The Family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Banner Hospice.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -