James McKenzie
James Donald McKenzie, 55, of Mesa, AZ passed away on March 16, 2020. James (Jimmy) was born April 18, 1964 in Cheverly, MD. Jimmy is survived by sister Patricia (Robert) Hops of Victor, NY, nephews Patrick LeJeune of San Diego, CA and Matthew Hops of Victor, NY, nieces Elizabeth LeJeune of Oakland, CA, Natalie Hops and Christine Hops of Victor, NY, aunts Dixie (Terry) Ihnat of Cicero, IN and Rosemary (Danny) Sprinkle of Tipton, IN and several cousins. Jimmy is predeceased by his sister Mary Gentry of San Marcos, CA, parents Donald and Virgene McKenzie of Scottsdale, aunt Ann Campbell and cousin Ryan Campbell of Hobart, IN and cousin Erin Epp of Tipton, IN. Jimmy grew up in suburban Chicago and Ann Arbor, MI until his family moved to Scottsdale in 1980. Jimmy was a graduate of Chaparral High Class of 1982. Jimmy loved to travel and his career as a dental sales rep took him to Philadelphia, Brussels and Atlanta in the 80's and early 90's. He returned to the Valley in 1992 and loved living in the Phoenix metro area, proclaiming Phoenix as "my city". Jimmy was an avid sports fan and adopted the local teams whenever he relocated. His love of the Chicago Cubs started as a preschooler and he could recite the Cubs starting lineup as a 4-year-old. He had a vast knowledge of nearly all sports and could talk for hours on end about any of his favorite teams, especially the Cubs, Michigan Wolverines, AZ Coyotes, AZ Cardinals, AZ Diamondbacks and of course his beloved Sun Devils. Jimmy had a kind heart and was very devoted to his family. He struggled after the loss of his sister Mary and especially after the loss of his cherished parents. Jimmy believed that dog was man's best friend and was very devoted to his dogs Cu and Queenie. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Patrick's Catholic Community in Scottsdale and he will be interred at Paradise Memorial Gardens. A donation can be made to Lost Our Home Pet Rescue.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020