Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Mesa cemetery
James Menhennett Obituary
James Menhennett

Mesa -

James Lee Menhennett passed away peacefully on March 3rd, 2019 in Gilbert, Arizona. He was born in Mesa, Arizona to Maude Nadine Chesley and David Lee Menhennett on April 9th, 1937. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife Erika Christina Menhennett. James is survived by his sister, Cherie Brown, his five children: Monica Simmons (Todd), Andrew Menhennet, Sandra Smith (Brandon), Susan Lemieux, Audrey Sterns (Ron), 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. There will be a family funeral service at the Mesa cemetery on Monday, March 18th at 11:00 AM.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 10, 2019
