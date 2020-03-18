|
|
James Mitchell
James Mitchell passed away on March 12, 2020 after 88 beautiful years of life. Born June 4, 1931, in California to Ted and Billye Mitchell, Jim graduated from Stanford University Law School. Following Jim attended the US Army Counter Intelligence School at Ft. Holabird Maryland, graduating with honors, He then served in Korea as a Special Agent in the CIC. After returning from Korea, Jim practiced law in California where he met the love of his life and future, wife Patti. They were married on the Stanford campus in the Memorial Church by friend and advisor, Reverend Minto. Tuberculosis forced Jim to close his Bay Area law practice and relocate to his boyhood home in Arizona, where he opened a private law practice in Maricopa County. He was an active member in his community serving as a chief firearms safety instructor and juvenile Court Judge. In 1980 Jim was elected Scottsdale Justice of the Peace, becoming known as a strict enforcer of Fish and Game laws, anti-littering laws, and programs to clean up State Parks, receiving a conservation award from the Scottsdale Sportsman's Club. Jim also enjoyed being a member of the Mounted Posse, a volunteer search and rescue group. He loved being in the out-of-doors; hunting with his golden retrievers, camping and fishing. He was an avid fan of college football, especially the Stanford Cardinal team and loved watching games with his friends and family. Jim is predeceased by his youngest brother Jeff, and survived by his son John (Laura), daughter Janine, granddaughters Jessica (Anthony) and Hannah (Jesus), brother John (Anne) and his golden retriever Sunny. Memorial services will be held at a future date for friends and family.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020