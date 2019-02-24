|
James Mitchell "Jim" Jertson
Phoenix - James Mitchell "Jim" Jertson, 74, of Phoenix, passed away on February 13, 2019. He was born on December 25, 1944, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to James and Elizabeth Jertson. In 1950, James and family moved to Scarsdale, New York. In 1956, the family moved to Menlo Park, California where James completed grammar school at St. Joseph's. Then, in 1963, James proudly graduated from Bellarmine High School in San Jose, California and then attended college at Loyola Maramount University in Los Angeles, graduating in 1967. James went on to earn his masters' degree in social work and started a rewarding career with the Bureau of Indian Affairs. He was assigned to Gallup, New Mexico, where he quickly fell in love with the Southwest and the Native American culture. James, who preferred to go by "Jim", had two sons, Jimmy and Marty, while living in Gallup. His career eventually brought him to Globe, Arizona and the Native American community in nearby San Carlos. James spent many years in Globe, later saying the small copper mining town had a very special place in his heart, and was a great place to raise a family. He became part of the tight-knit community, and was proud to have introduced his boys to the community's various sports leagues and other activities, most notably, golf. An avid golfer since he was a child (he was a "lefty" and loved Phil Mickelson), he introduced his sons, Jimmy and Marty, to the sport and golf became a life-long focal point which bonded his family together. He was an incredibly proud father, but most knew him as being humble, gentle and soft spoken. He was a deep thinker, skilled at helping others. He was also a man of faith who lived a simple life filled with gratitude. At his retirement community where he last lived, he earned the fitting nickname "Gentle Jim". James was also a very talented writer, specializing in short stories (one of his works, titled "Marty's friends", was published in Reader's Digest and the Chicken Soup for the Soul book series). He was a true wordsmith, and would amaze others with his diverse vocabulary. He was a voracious reader and loved movies (he could easily be confused with a professional movie critic when asked about films). James is proceeded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving children and their families: Jimmy and Marty (Kellyn) Jertson and his beloved grandchildren: Emme, Grant, and Davis. James is also survived by his sister Sue (Marty) Henderson and their daughters and grand children. A memorial service and celebration of life for James will take place at the Aviano Community Center located at 22500 N. Aviano Way, Phoenix, at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019