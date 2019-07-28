|
James "Jim" Moeller
Phoenix - Retired Arizona Supreme Court Justice James "Jim" Moeller died on July 16, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona at the age of 85. Jim was born in Valley, Nebraska to Hans and Marie Moeller. He graduated at the age of 16 from Valley High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1954. He served in the Army for two years after graduation and spent the majority of his service in Japan. Jim received his law degree from George Washington University in Washington D.C. in 1959, where he graduated first in his class. After graduation, Jim joined the Phoenix law firm of Lewis and Roca. In 1970, he formed his own law firm, Moeller & Henry. Jim served as a judge on the Maricopa County Superior Court from 1977-1987 where he earned a reputation for his skill in handling complex matters. In 1987, he was appointed to the Arizona Supreme Court. Over the course of his career on the Court, Jim authored many influential decisions in both civil and criminal matters. Following his retirement as Vice Chief Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court in 1998, Jim remained active in the law as an arbitrator.
Jim's personal life was as rewarding as his professional one. Shortly after moving to Phoenix, Jim met and married Nancy Kiely, with whom he happily shared a rich and fulfilling life until her death in 2007. During their 45 years together, he and Nancy raised their two daughters, Amy and Linda. Jim and Nancy shared a passion for travel which they were able to fully pursue following retirement. Jim's other passions were reading, crossword puzzles, baseball, and poker. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Georgia and Hank Lamprecht of Whiting, IA, daughters Amy Jo Moreno of Phoenix, AZ, and Linda Anne Bottomlee and her husband Michael Kravetz of Glenview, IL; grandsons Michael Moreno of Scottsdale, Jacob Moreno of Phoenix and Bradley Bottomlee of Glenview, IL; and six nieces and nephews. In recognition of Jim's lifelong love of cats, the family requests that all donations be made to Fearless Kitty Rescue, 16832 E. Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ, 85268 or online at www.fearlesskittyrescue.org. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Aug 4, 2019 from 3-5pm at Messinger Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale. A memorial will be held to celebrate Jim's life and career at 5pm on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Phoenix Country Club, 2901 N. 7th Street, Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 28, 2019