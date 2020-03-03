|
|
James Mulvihill
Phoenix - James Paul Mulvihill was born on June 8, 1946. Jim passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020. Born in Chicago to a family of 5 children, he grew up in Phoenix. His parents, Jean and John Mulvihill, his siblings Maureen, John and Terry predeceased him. He is survived by his sister Marianne Parsons of Bellevue, WA., 7 nieces and 2 nephews. Jim graduated from Carl Hayden High and Arizona State University where he majored in Elementary Education. He taught school in North Phoenix Schools until he retired. He was known for his year-long classroom productions, his love of old west yarns and songs accompanied on his guitar. Hiking the deserts and mountains, fishing, square dancing and music were all parts of his life. Proud of his Irish heritage, Jim knew old Irish ballads and used them on St. Patrick's Day. He had been in failing health in the last years of his life. He is remembered by his friends and family for his unique sense of humor, strong views, wide smile, love of his dogs, Rusty then Crockett and the beauty of the Arizona Mountains. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at 11:00 am., at A. L. Moore-Grimshaw 710 W. Bethany Home Rd., Phoenix. For tributes please visit www.almoore-grimshaw.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020